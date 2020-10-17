Roanoke police: Man found dead after reported shooting on Williamson Road

Roanoke police are not yet identifying a man shot to death early Saturday morning or releasing details of the incident.

In a midday news release, police said only that officers were summoned at about 2:45 a.m. to a business in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NW. They found a man lying in a parking lot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

His name will be released after his next of kin are notified, the news release said.

According to the news release, a suspect was located at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No one has been arrested, the news release said.

