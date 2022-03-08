Roanoke police: Man killed by gunfire Tuesday

A man was killed when a shooting broke out Tuesday in a residential block of Roanoke, according to police.

The gunfire was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Panorama Ave Northwest.

First responders arrived to find an unconscious man who had been shot in his abdomen, according to a news release. He was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but died of his injuries.

His identity will be released once his family is notified, officials said.

No suspects were found on scene, and no immediate arrests made. Further details remained limited Tuesday night.

The police said the case was an ongoing homicide investigation. It is Roanoke's fifth homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.