Roanoke police officer charged with DWI in wake of crash no longer with force

A Roanoke man who had worked as a police officer since 2019 was arrested in October and charged with driving under the influence.

Samuel Wyatt Shaffer, 26, was charged after police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the night of Oct. 9 near Riverdale Road Southeast, according to court records.

Shaffer's employment with the Roanoke Police Department ended Oct. 14, said a police spokeswoman.

He had been working as an officer for the city since May 2019. The department said it couldn't elaborate as to whether Shaffer resigned or was terminated.

Additional questions, including whether Shaffer's departure was spurred by his arrest, were referred to the city attorney's office but that office did not respond.

Shaffer, who has a court date set for January, is accused of DWI as a first-offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Documents filed in General District Court report that a breath test given to him registered a blood alcohol level of 0.16%. That is twice the legal limit.

Shaffer hasn't yet appeared in court to respond to the accusation. A message left for a defense attorney listed in his case wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

