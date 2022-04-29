Roanoke police officer in hot water in Tazewell County over ‘satire’ blog on Facebook

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office has charged a Roanoke police officer with injuring another person's reputation in connection with a Facebook blog called "The Down & Dirty News of Southwest Virginia."

Larry K. “Kenny” Bowman has been charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor: combining to injure others in their reputation, trade, business or profession.

Tazewell County’s Chief Deputy Harold Heatley said the misdemeanor was served in Tazewell because the person who claims to have been harmed by Bowman’s social posts resides in that county.

Heatley said the Facebook page has been taken down, but a page with the same name was accessible on Facebook Thursday morning. A pinned post from July 2020 says the blog was designed to publish satire.

“Lately the news pages you regularly see on Facebook pick and choose what they want you to see and how they want you to see it. Most without ever siting [sic] their sources or checking facts. Even real newspapers in our area do this, presenting their opinions as news,” the pinned post says. “At least with this page you’ll be aware that the posts are shit.”

But another post also dated July 2020 says the blogger behind the scenes was publishing opinions that had been “cherry picked” from “stolen articles.”

“I discovered that I can steal people’s articles and call myself a news page on Facebook,” the post reads. “People must really love me, since I get so many clicks.”

Bowman received regional attention seven years ago for his social media activity. In April 2015, he shared a video on YouTube in which he stopped his children in their toy truck for being “too cute.”

The video went viral. As of Thursday, it had nearly 1.4 million views, and Bowman’s YouTube channel had 1,120 subscribers.

Heatley said the Tazewell County department's investigation of Bowman’s Facebook activity is ongoing.

“We are cooperating with the Roanoke City Police Department Internal Affairs Division,” the chief deputy said.

The Roanoke police department said it is aware of the allegations made against Bowman, one of its employees.

"We will conduct an internal investigation," the department said in an email Thursday. "As this is a personnel matter, we will not be making any comments as to the status of the employee."

Bowman could not be reached for comment on Friday.

