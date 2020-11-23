Roanoke police release body camera footage of June officer-involved shooting

Body camera footage documenting last summer’s officer-involved shooting in Roanoke was released Monday in response to media requests.

The Roanoke Police Department, citing the importance of transparency, agreed to release the video after the conclusion of a months-long outside investigation conducted by the Virginia State Police and reviewed by the commonwealth’s attorney.

The investigation concluded that the shooting was an act of self-defense as officers came under fire during the events that unfolded on the afternoon of June 25 outside the Ashton Heights apartment complex.

The gunfire happened after officers attempted to approach two men, one of whom was wanted for questioning in an earlier shooting at the same complex, according to a Nov. 9 overview issued by Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell.

The men began running and the police pursued. Officer J.P. Bourgeois chased the second man through a breezeway of one of the apartment buildings, where he saw the man had a handgun, Caldwell wrote.

The officer yelled to drop the gun, Caldwell said, but the man kept running and later turned and started firing.