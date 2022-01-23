Roanoke police report non-fatal shooting, ask for info

Roanoke police are asking for help sorting out a non-fatal shooting that occurred Saturday.

According to a news release issued Sunday morning, police were called at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday about someone being shot. The wounded person was in the 700 block of Fairfax Avenue NW, police were told – but as officers arrived, they learned that the victim had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police said that the person who was shot was a man, and that his injuries appeared non-life-threatening. No other identifying information was given.

Officers found evidence that suggested a shooting outside a business, but had no suspects, the news release said.

Police ask that anyone who knows something about the incident call (540) 344-8500 or text investigators at 274637. If texting, begin the message with "RoanokePD," police said.

