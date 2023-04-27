A Roanoke home invasion that turned into a shootout left one man wounded Wednesday, police said. At about 6:10 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1900 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest “heard the sounds of gunshots from an area nearby,” according to a police statement. As the officer drove toward the scene, the city’s 911 call center relayed a “report of someone shooting at a residence” in the 1600 block of Gilmer Avenue Northwest. Police went to that house “and learned that a male suspect had forced entry into the residence and began shooting into the dwelling.” Occupants “shot back at the suspect, who fled the scene,” police said. No injuries were reported, and officers did not locate a suspect. However, police learned an adult male with a gunshot wound had arrived at LewisGale Medical Center in a personal vehicle, police said. Officers went to the hospital and talked to the man, whose injuries did not appear life-threatening. The injured man at the hospital “was the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Gilmer Avenue,” police said. Police also determined that the injured man and the Gilmer Avenue residence’s homeowner knew each other. “At this time, no one has been arrested regarding this incident,” police said Thursday. “Detectives are continuing this investigation and charges are pending.” The shooting is the 15th to injure but not kill at least one person in the city since Jan. 1. During the same time frame in 2022, there were also 15 nonfatal shooting incidents in which at least one person was hit by gunfire.

A Roanoke home invasion that turned into a shootout left one man wounded Wednesday, police said.

At about 6:10 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1900 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest “heard the sounds of gunshots from an area nearby,” according to a police statement.

As the officer drove toward the scene, the city’s 911 call center relayed a “report of someone shooting at a residence” in the 1600 block of Gilmer Avenue Northwest.

Police went to that house “and learned that a male suspect had forced entry into the residence and began shooting into the dwelling.”

Occupants “shot back at the suspect, who fled the scene,” police said. No injuries were reported, and officers did not locate a suspect.

However, police learned an adult male with a gunshot wound had arrived at LewisGale Medical Center in a personal vehicle, police said. Officers went to the hospital and talked to the man, whose injuries did not appear life-threatening.

The injured man at the hospital “was the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Gilmer Avenue,” police said. Police also determined that the injured man and the Gilmer Avenue residence’s homeowner knew each other.

“At this time, no one has been arrested regarding this incident,” police said Thursday. “Detectives are continuing this investigation and charges are pending.”

Less than 24 hours later, at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the scene of another shooting, this one in the 1700 block of Westview Avenue.

Officers found a man there with a gunshot wound that did not appear life threatening, police said. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

“The investigation is in its early stages and details about what lead to the shooting are limited at this time,” police said.

If you know something about the shooting on Westview Avenue, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with police. You can also send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

The shootings are the 15th and 16th to injure but not kill at least one person in the city since Jan. 1. During the same time frame in 2022, there were 16 nonfatal shooting incidents in which at least one person was hit by gunfire.