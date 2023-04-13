Roanoke police are asking the public to avoid the Golden Park area of the city due to an ongoing standoff with a barricaded person.

There "is a heavy police presence" near the intersection of 16th Street and Carlisle Avenue Southeast, where a person is barricaded inside a residence, the police department announced on Facebook and Twitter shortly after noon Thursday.

Police asked motorists to avoid Brownlee Avenue, Carlisle Avenue, Gordon Avenue and 16th Street in the city's southeast quadrant as "officers work to safely take this wanted subject into custody," the Facebook post read.

The department said it would update its posts "when the situation is resolved."