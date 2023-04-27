A Roanoke home invasion that turned into a shootout left one man wounded Wednesday, police said.

At about 6:10 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1900 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest "heard the sounds of gunshots from an area nearby," according to a police statement.

As the officer drove toward the scene, the city's 911 call center relayed a "report of someone shooting at a residence" in the 1600 block of Gilmer Avenue Northwest.

Police went to that house "and learned that a male suspect had forced entry into the residence and began shooting into the dwelling."

Occupants "shot back at the suspect, who fled the scene," police said. No injuries were reported, and officers did not locate a suspect.

However, police learned an adult male with a gunshot wound had arrived at LewisGale Medical Center in a personal vehicle, police said. Officers went to the hospital and talked to the man, whose injuries did not appear life-threatening.

The injured man at the hospital "was the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Gilmer Avenue," police said. Police also determined that the injured man and the Gilmer Avenue residence's homeowner knew each other.

"At this time, no one has been arrested regarding this incident," police said Thursday. "Detectives are continuing this investigation and charges are pending."

The shooting is the 15th to injure but not kill at least one person in the city since Jan. 1. During the same time frame in 2022, there were also 15 nonfatal shooting incidents in which at least one person was hit by gunfire.