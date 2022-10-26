 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke police search for Roanoke bank robbery suspect

The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank in northwest Roanoke Wednesday morning.

At about 9:20 a.m., the city's 911 call center told police that an armed robbery had occurred at a business in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest, a police press release said.

Officers responded and confirmed that the robbed business was a bank. The only bank listed on the block in the city's geographic information system is a Truist bank, formerly a SunTrust bank.

Police spoke with witnesses, "who claimed a man came into the bank, displayed a firearm, and demanded employees give him money," the press release said. "The man left the scene on foot with an unspecified amount of U.S. Currency."

The man has not been located, but detectives are working to gather more details, the press release continued. An investigation is ongoing.

 If you know something about the incident, call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637 to share what you know. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

