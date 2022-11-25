 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke police search for suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run

Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred Friday morning in northwest Roanoke.

At about 9:45 a.m., the city's 911 call center told police that there was a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike between Apperson Drive and Peters Creek Road, police said in a press release.

Officers went to the scene and found "an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway," police said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police said his identity will be released after his family is notified.

"Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality," police said. "The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited."

If you know something about the incident that you would like to share with police, call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

