Roanoke police seek information about suspect in Thursday robbery

A robbery was reported Thursday at a branch of Carter Bank & Trust in southeast Roanoke.

The police released photos of a suspect who they said was captured on a security camera walking into a business and showing a note demanding money.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of money, investigators said. He appeared to flee on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

The robbery was reported about 1:50 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Ninth Street Southeast.

The police identified the location only as a business on that block, but the background of the security stills matched the interior of a Carter Bank branch that had a note posted on its door Thursday afternoon alerting customers that it was closed due to a robbery.

The note said the bank would reopen as soon as possible, and advised customers to use other nearby branches in the meantime.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.