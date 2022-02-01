 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke police seek leads after Tuesday afternoon shooting

A man was seriously wounded by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Roanoke.

The shooting was reported about 1:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Hanover Avenue Northwest, police said.

The victim was found inside a home on the block. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No suspects were found on scene, authorities said, and no immediate arrests made.

Details about what led up to the shooting remained limited Tuesday.

The police said their investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637.

Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

