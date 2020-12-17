Roanoke police seek public's help in fatal crash investigation

Authorities released photos Thursday of a woman sought in an investigation into a November collision that killed a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 62-year-old Donald Obenchain, was at least the sixth such fatality reported this year in Roanoke.

He was struck about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 2400 block of Williamson Road Northeast.

Investigators are seeking help finding a woman believed to be involved. Officials don’t know her name yet, said a Roanoke police spokeswoman.

The photos released appear to come from security footage at a convenience store. Search warrants show investigators used surveillance videos to trace the path of a suspect vehicle back to a convenience store on Liberty Road Northwest about a half-mile from the crash site.

The vehicle was seen on camera at the store minutes before the crash, according to one search warrant. A person got out and went inside to make a purchase.

After the crash, it’s believed the vehicle involved drove away and headed down a side street.

In posts released Thursday, investigators asked for help identifying the woman pictured. An image of a vehicle was shared as well.

Anyone who knows the woman’s identity or where she can be found is urged to contact Detective Romano at 540-853-5798. Tips also can be left anonymously on the police department’s hotline at 540-344-8500.

