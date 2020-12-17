 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke police seek public's help in fatal crash investigation

Roanoke police seek public's help in fatal crash investigation

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities released photos Thursday of a woman sought in an investigation into a November collision that killed a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 62-year-old Donald Obenchain, was at least the sixth such fatality reported this year in Roanoke.

He was struck about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 2400 block of Williamson Road Northeast.

Investigators are seeking help finding a woman believed to be involved. Officials don’t know her name yet, said a Roanoke police spokeswoman.

The photos released appear to come from security footage at a convenience store. Search warrants show investigators used surveillance videos to trace the path of a suspect vehicle back to a convenience store on Liberty Road Northwest about a half-mile from the crash site.

The vehicle was seen on camera at the store minutes before the crash, according to one search warrant. A person got out and went inside to make a purchase.

After the crash, it’s believed the vehicle involved drove away and headed down a side street.

In posts released Thursday, investigators asked for help identifying the woman pictured. An image of a vehicle was shared as well.

Anyone who knows the woman’s identity or where she can be found is urged to contact Detective Romano at 540-853-5798. Tips also can be left anonymously on the police department’s hotline at 540-344-8500.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert