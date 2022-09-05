Roanoke police stymied by uncooperative gunshot victim

Called to the scene of a shooting in northwest Roanoke on Sunday afternoon, police said they encountered a victim with an open wound, but sealed lips.

As a result, police said attempts to investigate the incident have been frustrated.

Around 3 p.m., an E-911 call reported a person with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue. Responding officers found an adult man there outside of a residence with a "non-life threatening" injury.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, but police said the victim's "lack of cooperation" has hindered investigating the shooting.

"No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made," a city police news release said Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with "RoanokePD." Both calls and texts can remain anonymous, police said.