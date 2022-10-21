Roanoke politicians react to launch of governor's gun violence initiative

Addressing gun violence in Roanoke will require officials from every point on the political spectrum to put aside their differences to “do what's necessary to save lives,” Mayor Sherman Lea said Thursday. “That’s why Roanoke is going to be a partner with the governor and the attorney general.”

Lea appeared Monday in Norfolk alongside law enforcement officials from across the state as Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Operation Bold Blue Line.

The initiative is designed to support local efforts to reduce gun violence by funding police departments, an idea supported by many Republican politicians.

“It's often said that our law enforcement heroes represent a thin blue line. A thin blue line protecting the rest of us from what is often time evil,” Youngkin said during Monday’s announcement. “That thin blue line is getting far too thin.”

The governor’s initiative features five steps designed to thicken the blue line with hopes of reducing gun-related crimes in Virginia cities.

The first three steps, outlined in a press release from the governor’s office, are specifically related to supporting law enforcement agencies by “fixing pay and wage compression,” launching “a comprehensive recruiting effort” and providing “more training and equipment.”

In the weeks prior to Monday’s announcement, over a dozen roundtable discussions between local and state law enforcement leaders were conducted throughout Virginia.

Youngkin said Monday that from those discussions, he found “that we have a serious problem with staffing in our law enforcement agencies, and we must get more badges on the street. Full stop.”

The governor reported 20% vacancy rates in sworn officer positions in key cities.

Casey Lewis, a communications specialist in Roanoke’s city manager’s office, said Thursday that the city’s police department is fully staffed at 250. As of Wednesday, it had 202 sworn officers. That means 43, or about 17%, of the city’s police officer positions are vacant.

In the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, 188 positions were filled with sworn officers as of Friday, Lewis confirmed. There were 18 vacancies, or approximately an 8% vacancy rate.

“Some cities are facing rates that are approaching 40%,” Youngkin said. “The Virginia State Police currently has over 280 vacancies, and after the next class of graduates, we will still have 250 vacancies.”

Operation Bold Blue Line includes plans to train and retain police officers in Virginia communities and attract sworn officers from other states.

“A $30 million nationwide and homegrown recruitment effort will be launched in tandem with a new 8-week fast-tracked lateral training academy to expeditiously certify law enforcement in Virginia,” the governor’s press release said.

Lea said Roanoke has already implemented similar plans, increasing starting salaries and providing pay raises to first responders. On Monday, the Roanoke City Council approved two ordinances that financially benefit Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office deputies.

One instituted a program to pay up to 25 deputy recruits a sign-on bonus of $5,000. The second ordinance implemented a tenure adjustment program to increase base pay for all incumbent sworn deputies who have been employed by the office for a minimum of three years and a cap of 30 years.

“We've worked really hard here, not only to increase starting pay and compensation through the step pay plan for our police, but for all of our public safety departments, which is close to 800 employees,” said Joe Cobb, a member of City Council and chairman of Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. “It adds some stress to the budget, so I think that additional support from the state is important.”

Operation Bold Blue Line funding will supplement cities’ efforts and provide additional support. The governor’s press release said the initiative will “accelerate the disbursement of $75 million for equipment and training to state and local agencies.”

Cobb, a Democrat running for reelection to council, said that while the city welcomes funding from the state, he hopes the support doesn’t slump after it surges.

“It's going to be critical that it be sustainable, because you don't want a situation where you've got this influx of cash for three years, and then it disappears, because then the burden really does fall back on the locality,” he said.

The fourth step in the operation involves backing up law enforcement organizations with “prosecutors that can and will put and keep violent offenders behind bars.”

That initiative, called Operation Ceasefire, features the placement of special prosecutors in local courthouses and is headed by the Office of the Attorney General.

“I was not aware that local prosecutorial offices, in terms of the state, appear to be underfunded,” Cobb said. “I would be curious to know if that's the case in Roanoke.”

Dalton Baugess, a longtime employee of the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department and a Republican running for a City Council seat, said police officers have told him that some offenders cycle in and out of jail.

“They catch these guys, they charge them, and they're back out on the streets, and they're getting them again, and it's just a repeated process,” Baugess said Friday. “They had one guy with nine felonies, and they got him on a gun charge, and it was reduced to carrying without a permit. When you have stuff like that going on, you can't keep up when you're short-staffed.”

Lea said he’s interested in establishing a registry — not unlike a sex offender registry — for people who have been convicted of gun-related crimes, making it easier to track and prosecute people who may possess weapons illegally.

“Once somebody has been convicted of a gun offense, they should go on a registry, and I think they should be required to register themselves,” the mayor said. “If you've been convicted of a gun offense or violent offense, we ought to have the permission to, from time to time, search where you're living or search your car. Those kinds of things are the things I think need to go on the table.”

But Baugess said a database similar to Lea’s proposal is already in place.

“If you commit a crime with a gun, it's documented. Every gun has a serial number, so stolen guns can be traced,” Baugess said. “I've heard that on the radio. They'll get somebody with a gun on them, and then they run the serial number of the gun. It's in a database, and it comes back registered, or it'll come back stolen.”

Cobb’s favorite step of Youngkin’s new initiative is the fifth — “providing additional resources to victims and witnesses, and funding community partnerships to help stop violent crime before it happens,” the governor’s press release said.

The council member said it is clear to him that “essential change is not going to take place from an enforcement angle.”

“It's going to address a lot of the key issues, especially when it comes to making arrests and getting offenders off the streets. But what's left is the people who are reeling from the loss,” Cobb said. “People are tired of reacting and going to funerals. They want to see increased opportunity for different pathways.”

But Baugess is more interested in getting more officer boots on the ground. From riding along with police and listening to scanners, he understands that Roanoke’s officers are spread thin.

“I've heard things on the radio. ‘We don't have backup for you right now.’ That must be terrifying as an officer to hear those words. They're doing the best they can with the staffing they have to work with,” Baugess said Friday.

Lea said both Democrats and Republicans should be focused on addressing violent criminal activity.

“There are some things that we have in common. And bullets don’t choose where they go. Bullets will come and they will kill you whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or independent. So, let’s talk,” the mayor said. “Let’s do what we have to do.”

Youngkin said Monday that from calendar year 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the state rose by 39%. Fatal shootings in Roanoke appear to be reaching a plateau.

The latest gun violence statistics report from the Roanoke Police Department indicates there are just about the same number of gun-related incidents occurring in 2022 as in 2021.

Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 10 in 2021, there were 14 homicides and 42 aggravated assaults in which the victim was hit by gunfire.

In that same span in 2022, there have also been 14 fatal shootings, but there have been slightly fewer nonfatal shootings — 38 aggravated assaults — compared to 2021.

Of this year’s 52 reported cases, 25 of them occurred in Roanoke’s northwest quadrant. Fourteen were reported in the northeast, six in the southeast and five in the southwest. The locations of two incidents are unknown.

Roanoke's shootings are taking place at nearly all hours of the day, the statistics report indicates. The three hours that have recorded the most incidents are 7 p.m. with eight, 10 p.m. with four and 2 a.m. with four.

Youngkin said Monday that earlier this year, Virginia State Police partnered with law enforcement in the city of Petersburg “after a brutal week of fatal shootings.”

“We provided a Virginia State Police back surge of additional law enforcement capability on the ground,” Youngkin said. “Since the state's police involvement in Petersburg, along with the city's implementation of many measures, including a curfew, homicides and shootings have declined by more than 50%.”

But “we cannot just rely on state police surges,” the governor continued. “We need a sustained comprehensive campaign to put more badges on the street, to support them, to put more prosecutors, to fund community programs, to make sure that we are supporting witnesses and victims.”

Baugess said he’s spoken with city residents who said they’d feel safer sitting on their porch at night with more cops on patrol in their neighborhood. But Cobb said safety looks different in different areas of the city.

“How someone feels safe in south Roanoke may be very different than how someone feels safe on Melrose Avenue,” Cobb said. “It's all about, not only building trust, but restoring and retaining trust, and considering all of the dynamics of that. Whether it's more community engagement, more patrol presence on foot and on bikes and in cars, I think it boils down to what citizens define as feeling safe.”