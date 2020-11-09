Roanoke prosecutor finds officer who fatally shot suspect acted properly, in self-defense

Caldwell’s narrative also offered new details about the incident.

He said a detective spotted Moorman earlier that day walking with a man police believed had been involved in a June 22 non-fatal shooting in an Ashton Heights parking lot. That’s why officers first approached them, he said.

The report said the officers’ body cameras captured footage of Moorman firing four shots during the pursuit. Two of his rounds struck an apartment occupied by a mother and child, and a third hit a nearby police vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

Officer J.P. Bourgeois, giving chase on foot, fired 10 rounds, three of which hit Moorman — in the rear upper left leg, in the right buttock and in the right rear side. That third round “passed through multiple internal organs and ultimately proved lethal,” the report said.

Another officer who was in the car that was hit also fired a round at Moorman from his vehicle, but the report does not say what resulted from that shot.

According to Caldwell, Bourgeois and the other officer who fired on Moorman attempted to give him medical aid.

The weapon Moorman used, a Glock 23, was also forensically linked to shells found at the scene of the June 22 shooting.