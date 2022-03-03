Roanoke prosecutor: Police, not Jeffrey, wiped computer

A police statement last year erroneously implied that Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. remotely wiped his government-issued computer after investigators seized it, according to prosecutors, who now say police caused the erasure.

With Jeffrey pleading not guilty to financial impropriety charges against him during a Thursday arraignment, the councilman's lawyer, Jonathan Kurtin, said: “If they could screw this up, i.e. state speculation as if it were fact – he’s the only one who could wipe it when it’s obviously not a fact – what else are they stating as a fact or conclusion that isn’t founded in reality?”

Fraud investigators with the Roanoke Police Department seized Jeffrey's iPad tablet computer with court approval, made multiple attempts to open it without the password and activated a security feature that automatically erased the data, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell.

Police statements at the time could have left the impression that investigators suspected that Jeffrey tried to hide evidence.

In hindsight it appears police were not sufficiently aware of how the iPad worked, Caldwell said.

“A lot of people to this day, myself included, are woefully technologically deficient and they don’t understand all of the safety features that are built into an electronic device,” he said.

Neither police nor Caldwell announced to the public any concerns about the investigator’s statement seven months ago being misleading, but Caldwell corrected the record when asked earlier this week. He said authorities have other evidence on which to proceed to trial later this month.

Police declined to comment, citing the ongoing case.

The councilman's embezzlement trial is scheduled to begin March 14 before Circuit Court Judge David Carson.

Jeffrey, 52, pleaded not guilty Thursday to two embezzlement counts and two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses brought by Roanoke prosecutors last year. He has maintained his innocence since being accused.

If Jeffrey is convicted and exhausts all appeals, he would be forced from elected office. He has served 14 months of a four-year council term.

Jeffrey was arrested on embezzlement charges in July 2021, while police continued to search for case evidence they suspected was on Jeffrey’s electronic devices, including his city-issued iPad.

In August 2021, Det. J.S. Moore swore out a warrant to compel Apple to release records associated with a gmail account that police said they determined Jeffrey used. Moore wrote that a city “technology support specialist” told officers that Jeffrey was the sole administrator of the iPad and “the sole person with the capacity to wipe it."

Blocked from accessing the computer, Moore said officers needed Apple's help. A magistrate judge approved the request, and police later said they received unspecified "records."

The warrant “definitely implied” that Jeffrey must have done it, Caldwell said.

That assertion was “inaccurate as far as I know,” Caldwell said.

Municipal information technology officers later ascertained that Jeffrey did not have the capability to wipe the device while it was in police custody, Caldwell said.

Caldwell said the police handling of the iPad isn’t a barrier to going forward.

“That has no effect on the prosecution. Our prosecution is based on physical records, bank records, that sort of thing and the electronic devices are just another avenue that you explore in your investigation. There is ample evidence to go forward with the case.”

Jeffrey has been named in four grand jury indictments.

The first two charged him with embezzling funds from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization in Roanoke while serving in a property management role for the nonprofit organization. Two others in October 2021 charged him with obtaining pandemic-relief money for his media and property management businesses under false pretenses, specifically, through applications containing what authorities said was false information.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.