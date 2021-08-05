Roanoke remembers 8-year-old Camden Brown, gunshot victim

“Make sure your guns are safe and secure so things like this don’t happen again,” she said tearfully. “Because this is one of the toughest things that you ever could imagine to go through.”

Wednesday’s vigil brought together more than 150 people. Red balloons and red shirts dotted the crowd. Prayers were shared. Tears were shed.

A voice lifted up in song asked: Tell me, what does it look like in heaven … 'Cause here on Earth it feels like everything good is missing since you left.

Camden, who had been preparing to start the third grade, was remembered by teachers for his love of dancing and his fun-filled, mischievous sense of humor.

Family friends said he was a sweet child who liked playing tag and other games. Tawana Baldwin said she’s tried to tell her daughter, who was one of his closest friends, to hold onto the good memories that they shared.

“It’s hurting everyone that we’re here today,” she said, as she offered her condolences to the family, her voice fractured with emotion.