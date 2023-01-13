Roanoke road rage shooting case ends in manslaughter conviction

The Roanoke man charged with fatally shooting another after an incident of road rage on Williamson Road last summer pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday.

Police originally charged Keandra S. Smith, 30, with second-degree murder for the shooting that killed Grover W. Edwards III, 40, of Roanoke midday on June 3.

On June 5, Smith was indicted by a Roanoke Circuit Court grand jury on a first-degree murder charge, which was amended to voluntary manslaughter Friday in exchange for a guilty plea.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Stephens said that on June 3, Edwards and his girlfriend pulled out of the 7-Eleven gas station on Williamson Road Northwest in a white car.

As the vehicle entered the roadway, Stephens said that it cut off another vehicle — a dark SUV with Smith in its front passenger seat.

Stephens said a verbal altercation began as both vehicles traveled parallel north along Williamson. That altercation was caught on a local business’ surveillance video, which Stephens said captured Edwards’ girlfriend leaning partially out of the car window.

Both cars drove to the intersection of Williamson and Fleming Avenue Northwest, where Edwards’ vehicle turned right onto Fleming, followed by the dark SUV, the prosecutor continued.

A physical fight ensued, Stephens said, likening the altercation to “a wrestling match.” Edwards was thrown to the ground, the prosecutor continued, but he got back up and broke the back window of Smith’s vehicle.

By that time, Stephens said, Smith had obtained a firearm, and he shot Edwards, who sustained gunshot wounds to his head and legs.

Stephens said multiple people, including a nurse who was in the area and administered CPR to Edwards, witnessed the incident, which took place at approximately 11:30 a.m.

“This squarely meets the definition of voluntary manslaughter,” Stephens told the court. But he said litigation could be risky, given “the factor of combat between these two cars.”

Smith’s attorney, Halley Taylor, said the defense also understood that trying the case had its risks. She said she would save her comments on the evidence presented by Stephens for Smith’s sentencing hearing, which has been scheduled for April 14.

According to Smith’s plea agreement with the court, a second felony charge — the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony — will not be prosecuted. Smith continues to be held without bond at the Roanoke City Jail.