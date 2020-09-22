Roanoke sheriff announces retirement

Roanoke City Sheriff Tim Allen announced Tuesday that he plans to retire effective Jan. 8.

Allen, a Democrat first elected in 2013, will depart with one year left on his second term in office. His second in command, Chief Deputy David Bell, will step in as interim sheriff.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Sheriff for the last seven years," Allen said in a statement issued by his office. "However, after 33 years in law enforcement, I feel it is time to move on to the next chapter in my life. I hope to focus on some personal goals and spend more time with my family."

Allen's career included service under three prior city sheriffs and a tenure as a major with the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

He said he was grateful to the community for its support, and confident he was leaving the office in good hands.

"It has been an absolute privilege of working alongside some of the most professional and talented men and women in Law Enforcement," he said. "I am confident you will carry on with the mission and core values of the office."

The city sheriff oversees local jail operations, courthouse security and service of court papers. In 2017, the position paid $130,686 per year.

