Roanoke shooting brings prison term for 'dumb mistake'

A shooting sparked by an apparent romantic entanglement resulted in a one-year jail sentence Monday for a Roanoke man.

Deante Kasheem Cotton, 28, confessed to officers and has been remorseful ever since the Aug. 29 altercation that left another man seriously wounded, according to proceedings in Roanoke Circuit Court.

The confrontation took place at an apartment building on Ferncliff Avenue Northwest where Cotton had gone to visit a woman.

He saw the victim at the apartment and, upset, pulled out a gun that he had with him. “It was a very dumb mistake that I made,” Cotton said in court, adding it was one he wouldn’t repeat.

“I’ve lost a lot of time [with my children] because of it,” said Cotton, who’s been in jail since his arrest shortly after the shooting. “I don’t want to keep burning time that I could be with my kids, my family.”

The victim, who survived, didn’t address the court or file an impact statement for Monday’s hearing.

The defense asked the court to consider sentencing Cotton to time served. His attorney Christian Persinger said Cotton cooperated with investigators and has taken responsibility from the outset ⁠— a factor that can lower sentencing guidelines under a new state law enacted last year to give consideration to defendants who show genuine remorse.

Cotton has no prior felonies or worrying record, Persinger added. “Let him show the court this really was a mistake,” he said.

Cotton had pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious wounding last year. Judge Chris Clemens credited him for what the judge described as a “significant acceptance of responsibility” in the case.

That dropped the low end of his sentencing guidelines to no jail time. But Clemens ruled some period of incarceration was needed.

“There has got to be a consequence for the action,” he said.

He delivered a sentence of 10 years, suspended after one year is served, with an additional three years of supervised probation to follow.

Cotton will receive credit for the time served since his arrest. He’ll be barred from carrying a gun again, as a malicious wounding conviction is a felony.

