Roanoke shooting suspect apprehended after police pursuit

A Roanoke man was taken into custody Thursday night, accused of shooting another man and leading police on a car and foot chase through a northwest city neighborhood.

According to a police news release, an E-911 call around 10:30 p.m. notified authorities of a person with a gunshot wound in the 4500 block of Melrose Avenue. Officers found an adult male inside a business at that location with "what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound." He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Investigating officer learned that the shooting followed an argument between two men and identified a suspect, who had fled the scene in a car. Soon after, police saw the suspect's car driving in the area.

Police attempted to pull over the car, but it sped away, with officers in pursuit. The chase led to nearby Country Club Drive, where the suspect's car crashed. The driver attempted to run away but police caught him after a brief chase.

Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Sterling D. Whitfield Sr. of Roanoke. He was charged with malicious wounding, brandishing, abduction, hit-and-run and felony eluding and is in custody at the Roanoke City Jail.

"This remains an ongoing investigation and further details are not available at this time," police said. The shooting victim was not identified.