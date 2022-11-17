 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke shooting victim uncooperative, police say

A man was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning, but Roanoke police say he isn't cooperating with investigators. 

The incident marks the 39th shooting since Jan. 1 to injure but not kill at least one person in Roanoke.

The city’s 911 call center told police at about 4 a.m. Thursday that there was a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Boulevard Northwest, according to a press release. 

Officers went to the scene but did not find a victim. Instead, they found a residence that contained evidence of a shooting. 

While officers were still at the Forest Park site, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital reported that a man had arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle and was seeking treatment for gunshot wounds that did not appear life threatening. 

Police said additional officers went to the hospital to talk to the man, but due to his lack of cooperation with investigators, details about the shooting are limited. 

“No arrests have been made at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation,” police said.

If you know something about the incident, call 540-344-8500 to talk to police, or send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

