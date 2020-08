Roanoke shooting victim was rapper, actor, 'beautiful, warm presence'

Friends and musical associates on Monday fondly remembered a Roanoke man found dead in Garden City last week.

Police identified Malik Sims, 27, of Roanoke as the man who was shot to death on Thursday at Garden City Boulevard and Riverland Road, in Southeast Roanoke. Officers, responding at about 8 p.m. to a report that a man had suffered a gunshot wound, found Sims "just off the roadway," police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, which is being investigated as the city's ninth homicide case this year. It was the second of two fatal shootings in Roanoke last week.

The news came as a shock to friends who knew Sims as a rapper, sometime actor and aspiring stand-up comic. The graduate of the Music Lab at Jefferson Center program had been a part of the Roanoke-based Youtube series "Swaggapuss Gets a Job."