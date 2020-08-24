Roanoke shooting victim was rapper, actor, 'beautiful, warm presence'

"A lot of people we know, they were clueless, too," Terry said. "He’s friendly with everybody — no issues — so I’m kind of clueless on that."

Ray "808-Ray" Cobbs Jr., a beatmaker and producer based in Miami, grew up with Sims. They went to Patrick Henry High School and took part in after-school programs together. Cobbs, whose work can be heard on Grammy Award-winning music from Beyonce and Jay Z, among many other acts, said that Sims supported his musical dreams from the beginning.

"A real dude," Cobbs said. "Real genuine. He loved everybody. Everybody loved him. ... He always kept God first. It’s just real heard to hear it, hard to hear how he went."

Guitarist Gabe Morales was a 12-year-old starting out at the Music Lab at Jefferson Center when he first met Sims, then about 17 and near the end of his time there. Morales had seen a video in which Sims and other Music Lab students collaborated with the band Snarky Puppy on a hip-hop project (see a video documenting the 2010 production at youtu.be/B6mU3HK74k8). The older kid helped Morales and others get their bearings.

"That guy had such a beautiful, warm presence around the lab," said Morales, now a music student at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio.

Police asked that anyone with knowledge of the incident call 344-8500 or send a text message that begins with "RoanokePD" to 274637.

