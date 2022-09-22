Roanoke superintendent, police chief speak out after Thursday threats to middle schools

Roanoke City Public Schools’ superintendent threatened to cancel extracurricular activities and extend the school year after the fifth and sixth potential threats since Sept. 14 was reported at city middle schools Thursday.

“We are a month into the school year. The threats that we are seeing are causing fear. And we understand that our students, staff and families are scared,” Superintendent Verletta White said.

The superintendent appeared alongside Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman in a video published on social media at about 5 p.m. Thursday, after the latest threats were reported at James Madison Middle School and Lucy Addison Middle School.

James Madison was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” Thursday morning after administrators became aware of a potential bomb threat.

Police checked the building, but “the threat was not substantiated,” an electronic message to parents and guardians said, and instruction resumed.

Lucy Addison was placed on a “hold and secure” shortly after noon due to another potential threat.

Another electronic message sent to parents and guardians said students were in their classrooms, and no one was hurt.

“Administrators are working with the Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke Sheriff’s Office,” the robocall said. “We ask parents to please stay where you are and do not come to the school.”

At about 1 p.m. the threat was “deemed unsubstantiated,” a second message to parents said, and the hold and secure was lifted.

Roanoke police have not issued a statement about the threat’s origin. But Chief Sam Roman said the threats are “not funny.”

“They’re not jokes,” Roman said. “If your words are alarming enough to rise to the attention of law enforcement, you could face misdemeanor and/or felony charges. These are consequences that will follow you for the rest of your life. Please remember to take a step back and think before you say something or send a message you may regret.”

The threats to James Madison and Lucy Addison were the first since Sept. 14 to target a city middle school.

The week prior, threats were detected on two consecutive days at Patrick Henry High School, and on Wednesday both of the city’s high schools were locked down due to potential threats.

Police said a female juvenile was taken into custody and charged with making the threat Wednesday that disrupted William Fleming High School and prompted early dismissal.

“While these threats range in specificities, they all have one thing in common. They convey a message to harm or do harm to the students and staff in our schools,” Roman said. “Fortunately, many of these threats have been determined to be false, or even in some cases, a hoax. However, we take every one of these threats seriously from the beginning of the investigation.”

Roman said investigating the threats puts a “tremendous strain” on the police department’s resources and personnel.

“But it’s a challenge we’re willing to take on to protect our Roanoke City Public School family,” Roman said. “We are and will continue to be present in the schools and we will continue to investigate these situations to the fullest extent, place charges when appropriate, and do all we can to keep our students and our staff safe as they learn and educate.”

“Students, I want you to know that if these threats continue, we are out of options, and your extracurricular activities are in jeopardy,” White said. “That could mean canceling homecoming events, canceling sporting events, canceling after school clubs, activities and concerts. It could also mean adding days to the school calendar for any lost instructional time. We cannot move the needle on student performance if teaching and learning continued to be disrupted.”

White encouraged parents and guardians to speak with their children and survey their social media activity.

“I need you to partner with us,” White said. “Check their rooms and their book bags. Talk with your children and emphasize what Chief Roman just said. Threats, whether intentional or as a joke, are taken seriously and may be punishable by law.”

The superintendent also asked parents to remember that not everything they read on social media platforms is true.

“Do not contribute to false information that is being shared,” she said. “That is not fair to our students, our staff, our families or our community. We are better than this.”

The school division will continue to be transparent with parents and guardians if credible threats to schools are detected. But, White said, “We need to change.”

“Apparently, this is a game to some students,” she said. “We cannot continue to do what we’ve been doing and expect a different result.”