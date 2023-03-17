Roanoke area police departments warned residents Friday about phone scammers posing as law enforcement officers.

"Several citizens in the Roanoke Valley have received phone calls from an individual claiming to be a sergeant" in the Roanoke County Police Department, the agency said in a press release.

"The individual claims that the citizens have failed to appear in court and must pay their debt in order to avoid arrest," the county release continued. "The individual also provides a phone number with the sergeant’s name on the voicemail to make it appear more legitimate."

The Roanoke Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that it has received similar reports.

"We’ve been made aware of a scam happening in the Roanoke area that involves an individual posing as a member of the Roanoke Police Department," the post read. "This individual contacts the potential victims, advising them that they have a warrant out for their arrest or unpaid citations."

"This scammer also may have some of your personal information and utilize a spoofed telephone number that mimics the main police department telephone number," the city department's post continued. "The scammer advises the intended target they may be responsible for a bond or unpaid citations and will try to keep you on the phone. The scammer encourages the intend target to send funds via an Apple pay number."

But the city department said it "will never ask for money regarding warrant service or citations," and the county department said no courthouse or law enforcement representative "would ever ask for or take payment over the phone."

"Please report the scam phone calls to law enforcement so they can follow up on the case," the county department advised. "If you are a victim of this scam, or are aware of this scam and other scams, please inform others to educate them to prevent future crimes."

If you are a scam victim in Roanoke County but have not reported the crime, call 540-562-3265 to do so. If you are a victim in the city, call 540-853-2212 or visit Roanoke Police Department headquarters on Campbell Avenue Southwest to speak with officers.