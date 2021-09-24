Roanoke woman accused of setting fire to home is sentenced to 17 months in jail

A Roanoke woman accused of setting fire to a house that she shared with others pleaded no contest to the charge Friday and was sentenced to serve 17 months in jail.

Anne Marie Lawhorn, 47, was battling mental health concerns last November when she said she set fire to a piece of paper and left it in her room in the home on Baker Avenue Northwest, according to Friday’s court proceedings.

Other occupants of the house, including an 8-year-old, were able to escape unharmed, authorities said. A pet cat was missing in the aftermath.

One tenant reported running to grab a garden hose to extinguish the fire but said the flames had spread too far when he returned. The fire collapsed the roof of the 1 1/2-story rental home.

Lawhorn was seen crouching behind a van outside the house afterward, said assistant prosecutor Chrystal Smith.

She told investigators that she believed someone was trying to poison her and she wanted to expose them.

She said at the time she was on medication but had not taken it the night before, Smith said. The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 8.