Roanoke police have charged a Roanoke woman with the August 2022 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Mahdi H. Holland.

Armonie Alize Gunn, 22, faces three felony charges: first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of felony and possessing a firearm as a convicted non-violent felon.

Around 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 20, a "personal vehicle" dropped Holland off at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, police said at the time. Officers went to the hospital, but Holland died from his injuries about 20 minutes later.

Search warrants certified in Roanoke Circuit Court that same week revealed that Holland arrived at the hospital “in the back seat of a silver, four door Mercedes sedan with a sunroof.”

The driver of the car notified hospital personnel, an affidavit reads, but once Holland was removed from the vehicle, it left. Police reviewed surveillance video from the hospital and obtained a description of the car.

Later that day, police located the car on Delta Drive Northwest, according to an affidavit. It had a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and blood in the back seat.

Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, seized it, and found that “due to the angle the bullets entered the victim and entered the back passenger door, the shooter was likely in the back seat on the driver’s side,” an affidavit read.

Police spoke with people who knew Holland and named a suspect — identified in an affidavit as Gunn — who was dropped off at the Ashton Heights Apartments “prior to the victim being transported to the hospital,” affidavits continue.

Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage at the apartment complex and saw the Mercedes arrive on 35th Street Northwest at 5:13 a.m. Aug. 20. At the intersection of 35th and Dona Drive Northwest, officers observed Gunn exiting the rear driver's side door.

The surveillance video also captures Gunn going inside an apartment, an affidavit reads, and leaving the property about half an hour later.

Roanoke detectives presented the case to a Roanoke grand jury in January, and warrants for the three felony charges were obtained. Gunn was indicted on those three charges on Jan. 3, according to Virginia's online court case information system.

On Feb. 23, "Gunn came to the Roanoke Police Department where the indictments were served without incident and she was taken into custody," police said in a press release Friday.

"There are no further updates available at this time," the press release concluded. "This remains an ongoing homicide investigation."

Gunn continues to be held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center without bond. Her next appearance in court has been tentatively scheduled for March 6.