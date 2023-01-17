Roanoke woman charged in fatal shooting

Police have charged a Roanoke woman with second-degree murder in connection with the city's first homicide of 2023.

Charlotte Renee Saunders, 48, of Roanoke has been arrested and charged for the shooting that killed a man in the 800 block of 30th Street on Jan. 8, city police said in a press release Tuesday.

Police said earlier that the victim suffered a gunshot wound.

"Throughout the investigation, Saunders was identified as the suspect," police said. "Officers were able to locate Saunders and bring her to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with detectives over the weekend."

Then, Saunders was charged and taken into custody without incident, police said. Her first appearance in Roanoke General District Court is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Police have not identified the victim of the Jan. 8 shooting, and their investigation of the incident is ongoing.

"No further details are available at this time," police said