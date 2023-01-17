Roanoke woman charged in U.S. Capitol riots

A Roanoke woman has been charged with resisting police and stealing a riot shield during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

Casey Jane Tryon-Castro was scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge Tuesday afternoon in Roanoke’s federal court.

She is charged with participating in a civil disorder, theft of government property, entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol, disorderly conduct, engaging in physical violence and impeding passage through the government grounds.

Footage from police body cameras, surveillance cameras and public videos showed Tryon-Castro with an unruly crowd of Donald Trump supporters near an entrance to the Capitol on its Lower West Terrace, according to a criminal complaint.

Tryon-Castro can be seen standing face-to-face with law enforcement just after pepper spray was used in an effort to turn the mob back. She then made her way to the front line of police and joined other rioters in pushing against the officers and later grabbed a riot shield and passed it to other people in the crowd, court records state.

Federal authorities continue to make arrests in the Jan. 6 uprising. Nearly 950 people from across the country have been charged, included six others from Western Virginia.