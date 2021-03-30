 Skip to main content
Roanoke woman charged in weekend shooting that left 1 injured

Roanoke woman charged in weekend shooting that left 1 injured

A Roanoke woman has been charged in a Sunday morning shooting that left a man seriously injured, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Aariqua Nicole Austin, 23, turned herself in Tuesday after being charged with malicious wounding, according to police and jail records. She's listed as being held without bond.

Aariqua Nicole Austin

Austin is accused in a shooting that happened about 11:40 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Madison Avenue Northwest, officials said.

A man was struck multiple times and was rushed to the hospital. Investigators said no suspects were found on scene at the time.

Austin and the victim knew each another, authorities said. No additional details were released Tuesday.

A court hearing for Austin's case wasn't immediately listed in online records. Sunday's shooting was one of nine cases of gunshot injuries reported in the city this year. 

