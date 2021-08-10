 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke woman's death being investigated as homicide

Roanoke woman's death being investigated as homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

The death of a Roanoke woman discovered Monday is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Joann Jones, 60, was found about 4:40 p.m. inside a home in the 800 block of Eighth Street Northwest, according to a news release.

Due to her injuries, the case is being treated as a homicide, officials said. No other information was immediately released.

The police said their investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still working to uncover more details.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

This is the ninth homicide reported in the city this year.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert