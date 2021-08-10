Roanoke woman's death being investigated as homicide

The death of a Roanoke woman discovered Monday is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Joann Jones, 60, was found about 4:40 p.m. inside a home in the 800 block of Eighth Street Northwest, according to a news release.

Due to her injuries, the case is being treated as a homicide, officials said. No other information was immediately released.

The police said their investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still working to uncover more details.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

This is the ninth homicide reported in the city this year.

