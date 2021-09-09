Roanoke youth charged in holiday shooting at Valley View Mall found not guilty

A single gunshot rang out in Valley View Mall on the Saturday evening, one day after Christmas, and chaos immediately followed.
The shopping center, crowded with employees and post-holiday customers, was immediately locked down by police, and a teen was hospitalized with a bullet wound that proved to be not life-threatening.
A few days later, another juvenile surrendered to police and was charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm to commit that crime and shooting a gun in an occupied building.
On Thursday in Roanoke Circuit Court, after a daylong jury trial, that young defendant was found not guilty on all three counts.
Although he was tried as an adult in open court, the defendant, now 17, was never identified in print, and The Roanoke Times is not naming him in this story because of his age and his acquittal.
Testifying on his own behalf, the defendant claimed that the victim had long bullied him and had threatened his life repeatedly, and he said he fired on him that night at the mall because he maintained he had seen the victim move to draw a gun on him.
"It happened so fast," the defendant said, quietly. "I was scared."
After the shooting, he fled with three younger relatives, ages 11 to 13. He then waited four days before going to police to give them his account.
Defense attorney Patrick Kenney introduced social media photographs of the victim posing with a variety of firearms.
"Who holds themselves out to be this bad, this tough?" Kenney asked in his argument, and added that investigators "really didn't do anything to prove or disprove whether the victim had a gun" that night.
None of the prosecution witnesses who testified could say with certainty whether the victim was armed.
One person who testified, a father who was at the mall taking his daughter to get her ears pierced, told the court he saw the defendant and the victim meet and exchange "very short words" just before the attack occurred. He said he saw the defendant draw a handgun with an extended magazine and shoot the victim once.
"They had some kind of prior beef," assistant prosecutor David Billingsley said in his closing. "They exchanged words. [The victim] didn't have a gun. [The defendant] did."
Jurors deliberated for a little over an hour before returning their not guilty verdicts.
Late during the trial on Thursday, Judge David Carson announced in court that he had been made aware that a relative of the defendant had texted a message to a relative of a juror, discussing the case. That's a violation of trial rules, and the juror reported it. Although that person told Carson they could continue to hear the case without being influenced, the judge removed the juror from the panel. The jury was able to carry on with the case because it had an alternate.
It was unclear whether charges will arise from the alleged communication with the juror's relative.