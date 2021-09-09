Roanoke youth charged in holiday shooting at Valley View Mall found not guilty

Defense attorney Patrick Kenney introduced social media photographs of the victim posing with a variety of firearms.

"Who holds themselves out to be this bad, this tough?" Kenney asked in his argument, and added that investigators "really didn't do anything to prove or disprove whether the victim had a gun" that night.

None of the prosecution witnesses who testified could say with certainty whether the victim was armed.

One person who testified, a father who was at the mall taking his daughter to get her ears pierced, told the court he saw the defendant and the victim meet and exchange "very short words" just before the attack occurred. He said he saw the defendant draw a handgun with an extended magazine and shoot the victim once.

"They had some kind of prior beef," assistant prosecutor David Billingsley said in his closing. "They exchanged words. [The victim] didn't have a gun. [The defendant] did."

Jurors deliberated for a little over an hour before returning their not guilty verdicts.