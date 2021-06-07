Roanoke youth, newly 15, pleads no contest to 3 counts of armed robbery

In a rare instance, a juvenile has received felony convictions in Roanoke Circuit Court.
Ben Benduc Fayette pleaded no contest Monday to three counts of robbery with a weapon and one charge of using a firearm in a felony as a first offense.
Fayette's hearing this week landed on the same day he turned 15.
Under the terms of his plea agreement, he was ordered into the Department of Juvenile Justice as a serious offender until his 18th birthday, but his case will also become eligible for judicial review in two years.
According to a prosecutor's summary of the evidence, on the evening of March 4, someone approached three people sitting in a car, across the street from Forest Park Academy, in the 2800 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest.
He reportedly showed them a gun and demanded cash and valuables.
Security cameras captured footage of the incident, and a search warrant later turned up a jacket, in Fayette's possession, that matched what the suspect was wearing. The victims also identified Fayette as the culprit, prosecutors said.
In Virginia, juveniles can be tried in circuit court if they are accused of serious felonies.
"Our office rarely certifies juveniles as adults," assistant prosecutor David Billingsley said after Monday's hearing. "Some of the key things we look at would be their age, the severity or violent nature of the current offense, as well as whether they had prior offenses."
Billingsley said he could not discuss whether Fayette has previous convictions in juvenile court.
Adults charged in Virginia with first use of a firearm in a felony can be subject to a three-year mandatory minimum sentence, and robbery carries punishments from five years to life in prison.
"This sentence is very equitable. ... These are four major crimes and they really could've taken a different turn for you," Judge Onzlee Ware told Fayette in court, and advised him to take advantage of programs and other opportunities while in custody.
"You can learn something. You can get a trade. Don't waste your time," Ware said.
