Roanoke youth, newly 15, pleads no contest to 3 counts of armed robbery

In a rare instance, a juvenile has received felony convictions in Roanoke Circuit Court.

Ben Benduc Fayette pleaded no contest Monday to three counts of robbery with a weapon and one charge of using a firearm in a felony as a first offense.

Fayette's hearing this week landed on the same day he turned 15.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, he was ordered into the Department of Juvenile Justice as a serious offender until his 18th birthday, but his case will also become eligible for judicial review in two years.

According to a prosecutor's summary of the evidence, on the evening of March 4, someone approached three people sitting in a car, across the street from Forest Park Academy, in the 2800 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest.

He reportedly showed them a gun and demanded cash and valuables.

Security cameras captured footage of the incident, and a search warrant later turned up a jacket, in Fayette's possession, that matched what the suspect was wearing. The victims also identified Fayette as the culprit, prosecutors said.

In Virginia, juveniles can be tried in circuit court if they are accused of serious felonies.