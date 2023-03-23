A youth talent show organized by Roanoke's Gun Violence Prevention Commission and funded by community organizations is ready to "rock and roll" Friday evening, commission member Nicole Ross said.

The show, called Talent in the Star, is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Center. It is free and open to the public and will feature 23 youth contestants and another 17 youth participants.

"Music and the arts have saved my life over and over again," Joe Cobb, chair of the commission and Roanoke's vice mayor, said Thursday. "For so many kids and youth, singing, dancing, filmmaking, playing an instrument, these are the things that not only transform their lives at a young age, but can transform their lives throughout their entire life. I think this Talent in the Star program exemplifies the power of the arts."

As part of their preparation for Friday's show, the involved youth participated in a series of conflict resolution workshops facilitated by Eddy Smart, who heads Better Agreements Inc., a local nonprofit community mediation center.

"We learned early on that virtually every young person that's participating in the show has been impacted by gun violence," Cobb said. "All of those dots are connected. Mostly, this is just about celebrating our youth and all the people who believe in them."

Funding the show became a hot topic at the commission's meeting in January, when some members questioned whether the event's $25,000 budget was justified. Mayor Sherman Lea said during that meeting that the city council was interested in being more involved in and aware of the commission's discussions and funding decisions.

Then, on Feb. 22, the mayor announced a city audit of all funds expended through the commission. The municipal auditor told the commission at its monthly meeting Tuesday that "he anticipated the audit would be finished in June 2023," Assistant City Manager Angie O'Brien said in an email Thursday.

In the meantime, the city has organized two public hearings on an extended youth curfew and other potential gun violence prevention strategies. The first meeting was held March 14. The second is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 30 at Patrick Henry High School.

During its meeting Tuesday, Cobb said the commission discussed violence prevention program partnership opportunities with the nonprofit Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer, or FEDUP, and Virginia Western Community College.

"We didn't make any decisions about funding," Cobb said. "We're still trying to work out some clear protocols on how to receive funding proposals."

Cobb said every budget item for Friday's talent show has been or will be financially covered. The commission's community partners, including United Way of Roanoke Valley and Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, made significant gifts towards the project, as did other local organizations.