Roanoke's 2021 shooting surge continues with early Saturday wounding

A man was taken to a Roanoke hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound early Saturday after officers were notified of a disturbance near 15th Street and Loudon Avenue Northwest, city police said.

The gunshot victim was found outside a residence and taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of a wound that did not appear to be life threatening, police said.

"It is believed at this time that the suspect and victim engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated into a shooting. The suspect was not located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time," according to a Roanoke police news release.

Roanoke, like many other cities across the United States, has seen a surge of gun violence since mid-2020. This is at least the 48th shooting in the city of Roanoke in 2021. By this date in 2020 the city had had fewer than 40 shootings, according to data kept by The Roanoke Times.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 540-344-8500, or text 274637, beginning with "RoanokePD." Calls and texts can remain anonymous.