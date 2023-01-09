Roanoke's first fatal shooting of 2023 mirrors gun violence trends

Roanoke's first homicide of 2023 occurred Sunday under circumstances that have become common during the city's ongoing gun violence epidemic.

It clicked several familiar boxes: a fatal gunshot wound involving an adult male in the city's northwest quadrant, with no suspects found nearby or an immediate arrest recorded.

In 2022, the city reported 17 homicides caused by gunshot wounds. Additionally, more than 50 incidents in which at least one person was injured but not killed were recorded last year.

Fifteen of the 17 victims last year were male. In 12 of those cases, no immediate arrests occurred. In 10 of those homicide cases, no arrests have been made at all.

Barely a week into the new year, the deadly cycle began anew. In the latest shooting, at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, the city's 911 call center reported "a possible homicide" in the 800 block of 30th Street Northwest, Roanoke police said.

At the scene, police found an "unresponsive" adult male inside a residence with a gunshot wound. He was prounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel.

Police said they would share his identity "when next-of-kin is properly notified."

Police also have not publicly named the victim of the city's previous homicide — 2022's final fatal shooting — which occurred Dec. 12.

That afternoon, police got a call about a person in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest who had been shot. There, officers found a man inside a residence with a "critical" gunshot wound.

However, that Dec. 12 shooting victim — Jerome E. Fitzgerald, 59, of Roanoke — has since been identified by his family.

Fitzgerald's niece, Pauline Fitzgerald, said Saturday that her uncle died in a shooting in his apartment. Tracie Cooper of the state medical examiner's district office confirmed that the cause of Fitzgerald's death was "a gunshot to the chest."

"People loved him," Pauline Fitzgerald said. "It shocked the whole city when this happened. I still get phone calls about it."

Fitzgerald said her uncle, who was disabled, was "a kind man" who "never wronged anyone."

"He walked around Roanoke daily helping strangers," Fitzgerald said. "He rode the bus a lot. He always refused a ride. [...] He loved music. He loved to dance and have fun. He had best friends from childhood that never left his side. When I say he never wronged a soul, he really didn’t."

Fitzgerald said her family recently held a vigil in her uncle's memory. During the service, a woman said he once helped her move into a new apartment.

"She said she tried to pay him, and he wouldn’t accept payment," Fitzgerald recalled. "She prayed and we cried as we talked over lit candles."

No arrests have been made in Jerome Fitzgerald's death — the second of two 2022 fatal shootings in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest. The first killed Chris L. Graves, 23, of Roanoke in June.

Three other people were injured in two earlier separate shooting incidents on Hunt Avenue in March.

Sunday night's fatal shooting occurred in another corridor regularly called a "hot spot" by city authorities. Shots fired calls often come to emergency dispatchers from residential and commerical areas along or adjacent to U.S. 460, which is called Melrose Avenue to the west and Orange Avenue to the east.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 18 in 2022, the city reported 65 incidents, fatal or non-fatal, in which a person was hit by gunfire, according to the police department's most recent gun violence statistics report. Thirty-one — nearly half — were recorded in the city's Northwest quadrant.

Police said no suspects were located after Sunday night's homicide and that details about what led to the deadly shooting are limited.

If you know something about it, call 540-344-8500 to talk to police. You also can send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.