The third man to be red flagged in Roanoke received a 30-day sentence in Circuit Court Wednesday for firing an assault rifle into the floor of his occupied home.

In January, Kevin Lee Spencer, 47, voluntarily handed guns in his residence over to police officers in compliance with an emergency substantial risk order.

Spencer is the third Roanoker to be served with a substantial risk order since Virginia's red flag statute was enacted in 2020. The law allows law enforcement to seize firearms from people who seem on the verge of hurting themselves or others.

On Jan. 28, Roanoke police officers responded to a call about a domestic disorder at Spencer's residence, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Alyssa Smith said Wednesday.

When officers arrived, Spencer told them an altercation about money had occurred between he and his girlfriend, Smith said. He went into his basement and retrieved an AK-47 rifle from a gun safe.

Then, Smith said, Spencer returned upstairs, went into a bedroom and fired three shots into the floor while his girlfriend and a juvenile boy were in the residence. He then returned the rifle to the safe in the basement.

Smith said Spencer told officers that he "had been drinking and was depressed" at the time of the shooting.

Spencer's attorney, public defender Thomas Love, said Wednesday that while the home was occupied when the shots were fired, "no one was in peril," as Spencer's girlfriend and the juvenile were not in the home's basement.

Smith said that Spencer cooperated with law enforcement and told them where they could find the AK-47 and some other weapons in his residence.

Spencer was served with an emergency substantial risk order. On Feb. 10, Judge Christopher Clemens extended the substantial risk order 180 days.

The day of the incident, Spencer was charged with reckless handling of a firearm. The misdemeanor was not prosecuted in General District Court, but Spencer was indicted on a felony shooting in an occupied building charge by a March grand jury.

Spencer pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday and was sentenced to three years of incarceration suspended after 30 days. Under his plea agreement, he was to receive credit for the time he served in jail on both the misdemeanor charge and the felony charge while awaiting court proceedings.

Three of Spencer's personal firearms, which were seized from his home when the emergency substantial risk order was served on Jan. 28, are to be "melted down" and destroyed, Clemens said Wednesday.

Spencer's 180-day substantial risk order will not be extended, Clemens said, because Spencer is now prohibited from possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

"This was a bad day. It's not indicative of the rest of your life," Clemens said, but the judge encouraged Spencer to seek assistance from a medical professional and to wait "several years" before requesting that his right to carry firearms be restored.