Rocky Mount man charged following child's death

A Rocky Mount man has been charged with felony child abuse following the death of his 7-year-old grandchild, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

John Robert Ebel, 50, is currently being held without bond, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The sheriff’s office received a call from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on June 30 about a child with injuries from a reported fall, the agency said. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Muse Field Road in Rocky Mount.

The child, Hunter Wayne Cumbie, died July 2.

An autopsy was performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office this past Saturday, but results remain pending at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Ebel was the child's caretaker, the sheriff’s office said.

