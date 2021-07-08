 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rocky Mount man charged following child's death

Rocky Mount man charged following child's death

{{featured_button_text}}

A Rocky Mount man has been charged with felony child abuse following the death of his 7-year-old grandchild, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

John Robert Ebel

John Robert Ebel

John Robert Ebel, 50, is currently being held without bond, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The sheriff’s office received a call from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on June 30 about a child with injuries from a reported fall, the agency said. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Muse Field Road in Rocky Mount.

The child, Hunter Wayne Cumbie, died July 2.

An autopsy was performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office this past Saturday, but results remain pending at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Ebel was the child's caretaker, the sheriff’s office said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man pleads guilty to fleeing deputies
Crime News

Man pleads guilty to fleeing deputies

FLOYD — A Radford man who tried to outrun Floyd County Sheriff Deputies in a chase that began in Floyd County and ended near Riner now faces more than a year of prison time following a guilty plea in court Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert