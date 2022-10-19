Rocky Mount man convicted of murder sentenced to 18 years

A Rocky Mount man who was convicted in June for using a shotgun to kill his friend and roommate was sentenced on Monday to 18 years in prison.

A Franklin County Circuit Court clerk confirmed Wednesday that Gregory Wade Kendrick, 58, was sentenced on Oct. 17 to 30 years with 15 years suspended for the second-degree murder of Denny Smith, 59, of Rocky Mount, in March 2020.

For using a firearm to kill Smith, Kendrick was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of three years in jail. And for using a firearm as a previously convicted felon, he got five years, which were suspended. In all, his sentence was 38 years, with 18 to serve.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ashley Neese said during Kendrick’s plea hearing in June that Kendrick shot Smith, who was sitting on a couch, before calling 911 and reporting the murder at a residence in the 10300 block of Virgil Goode Highway.

Neese said in June that Kendrick confessed to shooting Smith in interviews with detectives. Kendrick told police that he and Smith had been drinking the night before and fought during the morning of the fatal incident.