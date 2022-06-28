Rocky Mount man found guilty of killing friend with shotgun

A Rocky Mount man who called 911 to report his own act of homicide two years ago was found guilty after entering a plea agreement in Franklin Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Gregory Wade Kendrick, 57, entered no contest pleas on three felony charges: second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of murder and possession of a firearm within 10 years of being convicted of a felony.

Kendrick was originally charged with the first-degree murder of Denny Smith, 59, of Rocky Mount, in 2020. But that charge was amended to second-degree murder Tuesday per the agreement his attorney, C. Holland Perdue III, made with the county prosecutor’s office.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ashley Neese told the court that on March 15, 2020, Franklin County’s emergency dispatch center received a call from Kendrick at about 3:26 p.m.

During a two-minute phone call, which was played for the court on Tuesday, Kendrick said, “I think there’s been a murder.”

Kendrick told the dispatcher that his friend, Smith, had been shot. He said Smith’s neck was “blown out,” and Smith was unconscious.

“I think he’s dead,” Kendrick told the dispatcher. “He’s going to die, if he ain’t already dead.”

Kendrick ended the call after the dispatcher asked him multiple times not to hang up. Then, Neese said, three law enforcement officers went to the crime scene, a residence in the 10300 block of Virgil Goode Highway in Rocky Mount.

When the officers arrived, Neese said, one stayed with Kendrick outside the house while the other two conducted a protective sweep of the premises.

Inside the house, officers found Smith sitting on a couch with a gunshot wound on the side of his face and neck. They also found a 12-gauge shotgun on the floor in a bedroom, Neese said, plus one spent 12-gauge shotgun shell on the floor near Smith’s body.

The scene was processed by investigators and Kendrick was interviewed by detectives. During that recorded interview, Kendrick repeatedly admitted that he “had blown Smith’s brains out,” Neese said.

Neese said Kendrick told detectives that he and Smith had been friends for a long time and had been living together. Kendrick said the pair had been drinking the night before the shooting, and at about 5 a.m. March 15, the men fought.

Kendrick told investigators that Smith “had been pushing him to his limits,” Neese said, and the fight that morning had been about Smith moving out of the residence.

Later in the afternoon on March 15, Neese said, Kendrick told detectives that he retrieved a shotgun from the gun cabinet in the house.

Kendrick said there was only one shotgun shell in the residence, which he used to load the gun. Then, Kendrick told detectives, he approached Smith where he was sitting on the couch and shot him.

Neese said Kendrick told investigators that he didn’t know if his friend was awake or asleep when the shot was fired. Kendrick said Smith did not speak before being shot.

Neese said a medical examiner found Smith’s cause of death to be a shotgun wound to the neck. The manner of death was homicide.

Neese noted that Kendrick was convicted of felony hit-and-run in Henry County in 2003. When he shot Smith in 2020, Neese said Kendrick’s rights to possess a firearm had not been restored.

Purdue did not argue with the facts Neese presented to the court, and Judge Timothy Allen found Kendrick guilty of all three felony charges.

Kendrick's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 12. He could be sent to a penitentiary for a maximum of 48 years.

