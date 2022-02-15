Rocky Mount man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in child's death

ROCKY MOUNT — A Rocky Mount man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday for the death of a 7-year-old boy who authorities said was denied food and was beaten as forms of punishment until a blow to the head one night ended with the child unresponsive.

John Robert Ebel, 51, is one of three relatives charged with abusing Hunter Wayne Cumbie, who was the grandson of Ebel’s wife and who lived with the couple.

Ebel was the first charged, arrested just days after Hunter died on July 2, 2021, and faced the most serious case accusing him of causing the boy’s death.

In court, defense attorney Ed Cooley said Ebel didn’t agree with all of the prosecution’s case, in part describing statements made by Ebel’s wife as seeming self-serving.

But, he concluded, Ebel admitted to hitting the child once. “In any case, he’s taking responsibility,” Cooley said.

In a four-page, written overview of their case, prosecutors described a pattern of abuse that included Hunter, who authorities said was emaciated, being denied meals as a form of discipline and then punished again when he was caught taking food — which he did at both home and at school where educators reported finding him scrounging for food in the trash.

Another child in the house told investigators that he was required to make sure Hunter didn’t sneak food — including food that was sent home by the school system.

Hunter weighed 37 pounds at the time of his death. His grandmother, Alice Marie Ebel, told hospital staff that he had a medical condition that accounted for the weight loss, which wasn’t true, officials wrote.

Hunter, who investigators also believe was being sexually abused by an uncle who lived in the house, was said to have bed wetting accidents for which Alice Ebel said her husband would hit the child with a belt.

Alice Ebel has been charged with child abuse or neglect in the case. Dakota Wayne Cumbie, her son and Hunter’s uncle, is accused of aggravated sexual battery among other offenses.

Both of their cases remain pending. Hunter did not live with his parents.

The events that prompted the murder charge against John Ebel began on the evening of June 29 when he came home from work and struck Hunter in the head after his wife said the child had been misbehaving, according to the timeline prepared by prosecutors and filed in court as part of Ebel’s plea agreement.

The boy’s injuries, including multiple contusions and hemorrhages in two parts of his brain, suggested there had been multiple blows, officials wrote, but the Ebels maintained it was one. Alice Ebel was quoted as telling authorities that the hit occurred with “probably a closed hand.”

By dinner time, Hunter was said to be unresponsive and unable to eat, even though his grandmother told investigators later that she tried to put food into his mouth.

He was described as remaining in that condition throughout the night but wasn’t taken to a hospital until the next morning. John Ebel later told a detective that he thought the child would “come out of it.”

John Ebel was the one who brought Hunter into Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital. He did not tell medical workers what had happened, reporting only that the child was sick, prosecutors wrote.

Hunter was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he remained unresponsive and was placed on a ventilator before dying two days later, according to earlier court records and announcements from law enforcement.

Under an agreement presented Tuesday in Franklin County Circuit Court, John Ebel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Two other charges of child abuse were withdrawn.

No commitments were made as to Ebel’s sentence. That will be determined at a later hearing after the completion of a sentencing evaluation.

Judge Tim Allen set the sentencing date for April 28.

