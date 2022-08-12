Rocky Mount man sentenced to 31 years for fatal home invasion

ROCKY MOUNT — One of several defendants involved in a home invasion that left one man dead and another seriously injured in 2020 was sentenced Friday to 31 years in prison by a Franklin County Circuit judge.

Qu’Shawn Tyleek Manns, 22, of Rocky Mount, was charged with 14 felonies in January 2021 after scheming to steal drugs, guns and money from the home of some childhood friends, James Matthew Prillaman, then 18, and Justin Chase Prillaman, 20.

Justin Prillaman was shot in the head and killed during the attempted armed robbery. Manns and at least six other men were charged in the incident. At least two of Manns’ codefendants already have been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A jury found Manns guilty of 12 of his 14 charges after a trial in January. A mistrial was declared on two charges: first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Manns was only sentenced Friday for the 12 charges on which he was previously convicted. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sandra Workman indicated after the hearing that the remaining charges will be reviewed again in December.

Billie Jo Prillaman, sister to James and Justin, told the court Friday about the impact the tragedy has had on her and members of the Prillaman family.

The sister said James, whom she called “Matt,” called her the night of the shooting. Matt, who was shot three times, told his sister over the phone that he was dying, and that Justin, who she called “Chase,” was already dead.

“Everything about that day haunts me,” she testified. “We will never be OK.”

Manns’ attorney, Perry Harold, contested the sister’s remarks about her brothers’ suffering shouldn’t have been heard.

“My comments are not meant to diminish in any way how horrible this crime was,” Harold said, but added that the scheduled sentencing was only for the 12 charges of which Manns was already convicted, not the two remaining charges related to the killing.

But Judge Tim Allen allowed her to testify, assuring Harold he would not consider the cases still pending against Manns when deciding his sentence.

Manns continues to claim he is innocent. Harold said Manns testified during his trial that he was at home the night of the fatal home invasion, “not at the location in question.”

Harold also said Manns was remorseful about what happened, as he and Justin Chase Prillaman grew up together.

Manns expressed his apologizes in a statement he read to the court Friday. He said he was “deeply saddened,” and relayed memories of visiting the Prillaman residence for the first time as a third-grader.

Manns’ father testified that Manns was very upset about the “whole situation.” The father said “it seemed like the whole state turned on him,” even before Manns’ case was heard by a jury.

Workman argued Manns couldn’t be remorseful about a crime that he claims he didn’t witness or participate in.

“That’s not remorse,” she said. “That’s feeling sorry for yourself.”

The sentencing guidelines prepared by a probation officer suggested Manns could be incarcerated between about 18 and 36 years. Harold recommended Manns be sentenced according to those guidelines.

“The sentence should not be beyond the mandatory minimum,” Harold said.

Workman said mandatory minimum sentences are used in gun-related cases “to increase and make sure there’s added punishment when a firearm is introduced.”

The gun crimes that killed Justin Prillaman and injured James Prillaman all “happened because the defendant conspired with the codefendants,” Workman continued. “He directed it.”

Manns’ codefendants “stood in the yard while everything else happened and got 15 years a piece,” Workman said, adding that Manns is “absolutely responsible for everything that happened in that house that night. He’s the leader of this. He’s the reason for it.”

The prosecutor recommended Manns be sentenced to 108 years suspended after 41 years had been served.

“This is a terrible situation we find ourselves in,” Judge Tim Allen said once Workman and Harold had made their arguments. “We can’t make things the way they used to be.”

Allen sentenced Manns to 118 years in prison, suspended after 31 years have been served.

Manns will be placed on supervised probation once released, and on good behavior for the remainder of his life, the judge added. He is to have no contact with the Prillaman family.