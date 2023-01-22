Ruling on Massie's water cutoff case appealed

CHRISTIANSBURG — Southwest Virginia Legal Aid is appealing the dismissal of a collection of unlawful exclusion suits filed in response to a water cutoff that occurred at Massie’s Mobile Home Park.

The situation occurred in November after the property’s owner fell behind on utility bills.

Judge Gordon Saunders dismissed the water cutoff case against Massie MHP LLC earlier this month following a hearing in Montgomery County General District Court. An attorney with the Christiansburg-based Legal Aid said immediately after the hearing that the organization would appeal the ruling.

The county’s Public Service Authority shut the water off to the park for several hours on Nov. 15 after the property’s still relatively new owner failed to pay an outstanding utilities bill. The water returned later that day after a bill of approximately $14,000 was paid.

The incident led Legal Aid to file suits arguing Massie MHP had willfully interrupted an essential service. The organization, addressing the return of the service on Nov. 15, further said state law doesn’t require a specific time period to elapse for an act to be considered a willful interruption of an essential service.

During the Jan. 6 hearing, a number of the park’s tenants shared testimonies. Some of the stories included a pregnant woman experiencing trouble using the bathroom due to the water problem.

Saunders, however, said before issuing his ruling that it didn’t take long for Massie MHP to handle the billing issue and ensure the service returned. He noted that there had not been a recurring issue with the utility service since the outstanding bill was paid. He said he saw no evidence of Massie’s attempting to clear its tenants out.

Massie MHP’s Roanoke-based attorney Bryan Crimes Creasy said during the hearing that the bills the owner was behind on were sent to the incorrect post office box address in Englewood, New Jersey, something that was eventually fixed on Nov. 10 following a correspondence between the PSA and Massie.

Still, Legal Aid attorney Kristi Murray said the company should have still been aware of the bills because Massie MHP was notified via email. Then, the outstanding bills remained unpaid for several days following the Nov. 10 correspondence, she said.

Murray said before the January court hearing that tenants were seeking damages of either $5,000 or four months of rent per client, whichever is greater.

The water cutoff case has been another wrinkle in a saga that began following Massie MHP’s purchase of the park several months ago. Massie MHP, a subsidiary of Homes of America LLC, is tied to the controversial hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

Homes of America has bought a number of mobile home parks across the country. Several of those buyouts were followed by concerns among residents over sharp rent increases.

Prior to the water cutoff issues at Massie, park residents were grappling with the issuance of numerous notices to quit that claimed rent debts many tenants questioned. The notices led to widespread concerns of evictions.

The court appeal is scheduled for April 10, according to online information.