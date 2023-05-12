This May, observed annually as Mental Health Awareness Month, a Roanoke attorney and his client are celebrating a "victory" for a not guilty verdict.

Brandon L. Moore, 37, was charged in November with making a bomb threat at LewisGale Medical Center. In Salem Circuit Court Thursday, Judge David Carson found him not guilty by reason of insanity.

"Up until this point, the justice system hadn't necessarily failed Mr. Moore. It's done everything it could to manage the consequences of his actions appropriately," said Chris Anderson, Moore's attorney. "But today, I think we finally have got him figured out to a degree that we all understand rehabilitation is what's important for Mr. Moore, not incarceration."

On Nov. 21, Moore entered the emergency room at the hospital on Electric Road seeking medical assistance. When he didn't receive the treatment he sought, he became “unruly” and “was asked to leave,” Salem police reported.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Drew Givens said Moore said there was a bomb in a bathroom trash can. Inside it, police found a backpack carrying batteries and wires, but no bomb.

"They actually found Mr. Moore in that area," Givens said. "He did admit to placing the items in there."

Anderson said Moore was raised without a father, and his mother died when he was 11 years old. He has a criminal record that includes another bomb threat charge and assault charges, including misdemeanor battery of emergency health care personnel.

The defense attorney said Moore has "had a hard life" and is "still living that hard life." A joint effort between counsel and the court led to the insanity stipulation and ultimately Moore's acquittal.

The stipulation places Moore into the temporary custody of Virginia's Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, or DBHDS, where he'll be comfortable, protected, medicated and counseled in a way that the Department of Corrections isn't set up to provide for him, Anderson said.

The prosecutor said that while the Western Virginia Regional Jail kept Moore safe as he awaited his day in court, it fell short of providing the care Moore "is really in desperate need of."

Two medical evaluations of Moore after his arrest both found that "he was insane at the time of the offense as he was not aware, because of psychosis, of the nature, character, and consequences of his act, and did not know whether his acts were right or wrong, and did not have the requisite ability to control his actions at the time of the offense," according to a court order.

Had the two evaluations come to different conclusions, a jury would have had to decide whether Moore could claim the insanity defense, Anderson said.

"We've been able to get to this junction by agreement and by two individually returned medical reports, which were in harmony with respect to their findings," he said.

While in temporary custody of the DBHDS, Moore will be "evaluated by various clinicians" and two more reports will be submitted to the court, explained Dr. Angela Torres, director of DBHDS' Office of Forensic Services.

"Each evaluator independently recommends to the court if the acquittee should be committed to DBHDS," "released to the community with a set of conditions to follow," or discharged "to the community with no monitoring by the court," Torres said Friday. "If committed to DBHDS, the acquittee goes through the graduated release process," which allows the acquittee "to demonstrate improvement in his or her recovery while having increasing privileges and contact with the community."

In the DBHDS' 2022 fiscal year, there were 101 people in Virginia found not guilty by reason for insanity, according to the state department. Thirty were allowed to remain in the community while in temporary custody.

Anderson said after Thursday's hearing that Moore's acquittal is a manifestation of "the strides being made to better understand and govern the ever-changing, multi-layered pandemic that is mental health."

"The law is a living, breathing organism that is capable of changing and morphing along with the needs and changing demands of our society," he said.