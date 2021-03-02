Salem charges certified in fatal shooting at Lakeside Plaza

Talevi allowed media cameras in the courtroom Tuesday but prohibited reporters from recording or photographing any scenes from the video because it depicted the children.

In her testimony at the hearing, Emily Christian said she and Zane Christian had gotten together in 2013, married, and have a son and daughter together, but separated roughly two years ago. She and Rico Turner had been in a relationship for about a year before he was killed, she said.

She said that on the day of the shooting, when she went to pick up her children, her husband was angry because his child support had recently been increased from $600 a month to $1,000. She claimed that during their brief parking lot meeting, he scratched her SUV with a key, which provoked Turner to confront him.

Although she acknowledged that Turner was known to carry a box-cutting knife for his work, she said she did not recall seeing it during their confrontation.

"It was very quick," she said.

As the shooting occurred, an off-duty Roanoke County police officer was parked nearby, eating lunch in his SUV, and he can be seen in the video pulling up to the scene almost immediately, just as Zane Christian drives away. The officer gets out and attempts to aid Turner. Numerous shoppers witnessed the incident as well.