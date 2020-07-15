Salem courthouse closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Salem’s courthouse tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, officials said, prompting a closure of the building Wednesday morning for cleaning.

“All areas of the facility are being thoroughly cleaned,” city spokesman Mike Stevens said, and shortly before noon he confirmed that the facility was on target to reopen at 1 p.m.

He said he could not give additional information about the employee’s designation or branch, or any related contact tracing.

“We are working closely with [Virginia Department of Health] to ensure the safety of the facility's employees and the public before reopening,” Stevens said. “Anyone who may have had contact with the individual, who has tested positive, is now in quarantine at home.”

The decision to shut down for part of Wednesday came from Sheriff April Staton, whom Stevens said consulted with Judge Chris Clemens and Salem Emergency Management Coordinator John Prillaman. A private company is handling the procedures.

Parties with cases scheduled in Salem during the first half of the day were told to contact their attorneys or call the sheriff's office at 375-3040.

This is the second confirmed coronavirus case this month involving a Roanoke Valley courthouse worker.