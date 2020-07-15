Salem courthouse closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Salem’s courthouse tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, officials said, prompting a closure of the building Wednesday morning for cleaning.
“All areas of the facility are being thoroughly cleaned,” city spokesman Mike Stevens said, and shortly before noon he confirmed that the facility was on target to reopen at 1 p.m.
He said he could not give additional information about the employee’s designation or branch, or any related contact tracing.
“We are working closely with [Virginia Department of Health] to ensure the safety of the facility's employees and the public before reopening,” Stevens said. “Anyone who may have had contact with the individual, who has tested positive, is now in quarantine at home.”
The decision to shut down for part of Wednesday came from Sheriff April Staton, whom Stevens said consulted with Judge Chris Clemens and Salem Emergency Management Coordinator John Prillaman. A private company is handling the procedures.
Parties with cases scheduled in Salem during the first half of the day were told to contact their attorneys or call the sheriff's office at 375-3040.
This is the second confirmed coronavirus case this month involving a Roanoke Valley courthouse worker.
On July 10, a Roanoke County courthouse employee received positive test results, prompting "a deep cleaning in all areas" of that building, county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said.
She did not identify the employee but said the person was last at work July 8 and has remained at home since then.
"Given the courthouse sees a large volume of people on a daily basis, housekeeping staff cleans multiple times a day in all public and employee spaces, and has been doing so for a while now," Whittaker said.
Both Stevens and Whittaker said these workers marked the first confirmed cases of infection by employees at their respective courthouses.
