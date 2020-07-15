Salem courthouse closes for cleaning

A cleaning operation has prompted Salem's courthouse to remain closed for the first half of Wednesday, according to a post on the city's website.

The building is scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m., the notice said.

Parties with cases scheduled in Salem during the first half of the day were told to contact their attorneys or call the sheriff's office at 375-3040.

Additional information was not immediately available.

