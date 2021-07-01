Salem Fair shooting: one victim released, one in stable condition; juvenile charged

Two people shot at the Salem Fair on its opening night Wednesday do not have life-threatening injuries, and a juvenile is facing felony charges, according to a statement Thursday from Salem Police.

Officers patrolling the Salem Fair midway at 8:57 p.m. heard shots, soon after observed a suspect with a gun, then chased and apprehended the individual, according to information from police Wednesday night.

A juvenile younger than 16 is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon, according to Thursday's police statement.

One of the victims was also a juvenile, while the second victim was an adult male. Neither were acquaintances or knew of the shooter, who is now held at the Roanoke Detention Center, according to the statement. The adult was not identified by police as of Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both victims were transported by Salem Fire and EMS from the scene to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. One victim had non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released, while the other victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.